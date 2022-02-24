President Iohannis, after the CSAT meeting : Russia is aggressor, not victim. Romania will not be drawn into a military conflict in Ukraine



President Iohannis, after the CSAT meeting : Russia is aggressor, not victim. Romania will not be drawn into a military conflict in Ukraine.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania strongly condemns Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. “Russia is the aggressor, not the victim,” the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) meeting. (...)