Software Developer mindit.io Plans To Hire 130 IT Specialists In 2022; Set To Overshoot 300-Staff Threshold

Software Developer mindit.io Plans To Hire 130 IT Specialists In 2022; Set To Overshoot 300-Staff Threshold. Romanian software development company mindit.io, established in 2015, currently has some 180 employees and plans to hire 130 IT specialists in 2022, company officials said in a statement on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]