Sphera Franchise Group Ends 2021 With Consolidated Sales Of Over RON1B, Up 41% YoY. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, ended 2021 with consolidated sales of over RON1 billion, up 41% on the year, with sales in Romania contributing 87% to this result (RON873.7 million), the company said in its preliminary (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]