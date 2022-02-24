Deloitte Romania, Reff & Associatii Obtain Final Favorable Solution At Romania's Supreme Court
Feb 24, 2022
Deloitte Romania, Reff & Associatii Obtain Final Favorable Solution At Romania's Supreme Court.
A cross-functional team made of lawyers from Reff & Asociatii I Deloitte Legal and tax consultants from Deloitte Romania has obtained a final favorable decision from Romania’s Supreme Court whereby the country’s tax regulator ANAF is bound to motivate the implementation of a transfer pricing (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]