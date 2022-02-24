President Iohannis reassures Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy of Romania’s full support & solidarity in face of the military aggression by Russia

I had a talk with President Zelenskyy to assure him of Romania's full support & solidarity in face of the irresponsible military aggression by Russia, and for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]