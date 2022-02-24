Panic among Ukrainian population: Thousands in line to enter Romania through Vama Siret crossing point. DefMin Dincu: Reception points had been established for refugees in counties bordering Ukraine



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes the Ukrainian population to leave the war-torn country en masse. Thousands of people panicked by the start of the military conflict were waiting in endless queues at the border between Ukraine and Romania on Thursday, in the Tereblecea area, to leave, on foot, (...)