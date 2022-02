PM Ciuca talks with Ukrainian counterpart Shymhal, sends message of solidarity and support against Russia’s military aggression

PM Ciuca talks with Ukrainian counterpart Shymhal, sends message of solidarity and support against Russia’s military aggression. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shymhal, on Thursday, in which he sent a message of solidarity and support against Russia’s “unlawful military aggression,” stressing that Bucharest authorities support Ukraine’s independence and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]