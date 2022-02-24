CoD Petrescu: Probability of Romania being target of conventional offensive actions by the Russian Federation is minimal



The probability of Romania being the target of conventional offensive actions by the Russian Federation is “minimal,” Romanian Chief of Defence (CoD) Daniel Petrescu said on Thursday in a Facebook post in which he condemns Russia’s “aggressive” behaviour. “Estimates of an imminent invasion of the (...)