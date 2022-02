Romanian stock market drops 4% on Ukraine war

Romanian stocks took a dive on Thursday as Russia's attack on Ukraine send the world's equity markets tumbling down. The Bucharest Stock Exchange's blue-chip index – BET closed the day down 4%, in line with the losses recorded by bigger European indices such as the German DAX and French CAC 40.