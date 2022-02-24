President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

President: Romania won't be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!. Romania joined on Thursday the European Union, US, UK, and many other countries that condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. In a public statement, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said the only way to end the crisis is through diplomacy and assured that Romania won't be drawn in the