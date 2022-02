Telus International plans to hire 1,500 in Romania this year

Telus International plans to hire 1,500 in Romania this year. Telus International, a digital customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, plans to recruit 1,500 team members in 2022 to support the growth of its operations in Romania. The recruitment process started in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]