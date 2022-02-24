Sonae Sierra sells troubled shopping mall in southern Romania to local investor

Sonae Sierra sells troubled shopping mall in southern Romania to local investor. Turkish-Romanian businessman Omer Susli, the owner of interior decoration stores Homelux, bought the River Plaza shopping mall in Râmnicu Vâlcea, in southern Romania, from the Portuguese real estate developer Sonae Sierra, Profit.ro reported. Susli also recently purchased the Vitantis Shopping (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]