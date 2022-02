Transelectrica And EIB Strengthen Cooperation To Speed Up Investments In Romania Energy Sector

Transelectrica And EIB Strengthen Cooperation To Speed Up Investments In Romania Energy Sector. Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will intensify their cooperation in order to consolidate and accelerate investments in the Romanian electricity transmission (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]