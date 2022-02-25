Romanian restaurant operator Sphera reports 41% stronger revenues in 2021

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera reports 41% stronger revenues in 2021. Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG) reported consolidated sales of over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in 2021, a historical milestone for the Group and a 41% increase compared to the 2020 result. The Group ended 2021 with an operating profit in restaurants of RON 85.7 mln (EUR 17 mln), a rise of 74% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]