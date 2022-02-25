Romania's Govt. will cap electricity and gas prices for another year after end-March

Romania's Govt. will cap electricity and gas prices for another year after end-March. The Romanian Government decided on February 24 to cap the electricity and natural gas prices for households and small enterprises for another year after the current support scheme expires at the end of March. The impact on the budget, including the support schemes for large companies, is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]