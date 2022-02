CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index plunges in January

CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index plunges in January. The latest poll conducted by CFA Romania Society among its members in January revealed a sharp decline of the macroeconomic confidence index from 57.6 points in December to 50.7 points in January. Compared to January 2021, the index dropped by 5 points. Both components of the index, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]