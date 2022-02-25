General Meeting of Shareholders approves the investment decision for Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project

General Meeting of Shareholders approves the investment decision for Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project. SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that within the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for February 23, 2022, SNN shareholders approved the investment decision for Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project. CANDU reactors have an initial lifespan of 30 years. Following a refurbishmernt (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]