Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates obtained a final favorable solution at the ICCJ which binds the tax authority to motivate applying a transfer pricing method different from the one chosen by the taxpayer



Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates obtained a final favorable solution at the ICCJ which binds the tax authority to motivate applying a transfer pricing method different from the one chosen by the taxpayer.

A multidisciplinary team, made of lawyers from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal and tax consultants from Deloitte Romania, has obtained a final favorable decision from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (HCCJ) by which the tax authority is bound to motivate the application of a (...)