REI analysis: Companies, both large, SMEs and start-ups, can access up to a maximum of EUR 30 million for investments in solar and wind energy



REI analysis: Companies, both large, SMEs and start-ups, can access up to a maximum of EUR 30 million for investments in solar and wind energy.

The funds allocated for self-consumption are approaching EUR 600 million. 31 March – 30 April, application session Main conditions: investment in solutions of at least 0.4 MW and a minimum of 50% for own consumption; For solar energy solutions, the area must comprise at least 2,500 sqm of land (...)