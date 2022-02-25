Romania to close its airspace to Russian airlinesRomania has initiated the procedure to suspend the Russian airlines' rights to use its airspace, the Government's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru announced at the end of a February 26 meeting on the Ukraine situation. At the same time, Romania will start the procedures to withdraw from the (...)
IntMin Bode: 10.624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the past 24 hrsOf the 10,624 Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania in the last 24 hours, 3,660 people have left our country, especially through the border crossings with Bulgaria and Hungary, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday. He added that 6,964 people remained in Romania in the last 24 hours. (...)
TTS Calls Shareholders to Approve RON30M Share Capital IncreaseRiver shipping company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), an entrepreneurial business listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is calling shareholders to approve a share capital increase of RON30 million by incorporating undistributed profits from the previous (...)