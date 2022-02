Banca Transilvania Operating Revenue Up 10% to RON4.3B, Net Profit Up 49% to RON1.7B in 2021

Banca Transilvania Operating Revenue Up 10% to RON4.3B, Net Profit Up 49% to RON1.7B in 2021. Banca Transilvania ended 2021 with operating revenue worth RON4.3 billion, up 10.4% and net profit of RON1.7 billion, 49% above the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]