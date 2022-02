Joris Ide 2021 Turnover Soars 77% to EUR44M YOY

Joris Ide 2021 Turnover Soars 77% to EUR44M YOY. Building materials producer Joris Ide of Buzias, Timis county, part of Kingspan group, one of the biggest companies in the industry, saw its turnover surge by 77% last year, to EUR44 million, according to its officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]