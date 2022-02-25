President Iohannis in Brussels: Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine, mainly humanitarian assistance

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday, in Brussels, Romania's full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and said that our country will continue to provide support, mainly humanitarian assistance, the Presidential Administration informs. The Romanian president attended the