eToro: 80% of female investors future proof their finances

eToro: 80% of female investors future proof their finances. 72% of female investors invest at least monthly 16% invest a third or more of their monthly income 53% say pandemic has had an impact on investment habits Four out of five female investors in Romania and globally are confident they’ll reach their desired income in retirement if they continue... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]