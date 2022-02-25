Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
Feb 25, 2022
Many non-profit organizations (NGOs), companies and individuals in Romania have started initiatives aimed at helping the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war in their country. Some provide accommodation and food, while others offer transport, essential goods, or support and assistance for pets. (...)
