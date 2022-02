MedLife’s Pro-Forma Turnover Overshoots EUR330M Mark in 2021

MedLife’s Pro-Forma Turnover Overshoots EUR330M Mark in 2021. Private healthcare operator MedLife (M.RO) reported a pro-forma consolidated turnover of EUR332 million in 2021, up 51% year-on-year, and announced plans for acquisitions and growth of EUR120 million, its report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]