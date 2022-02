1% in Digi Communications Change Hands for RON45M on Friday

1% in Digi Communications Change Hands for RON45M on Friday. A stake of 1% in Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the largest telecommunications operator in Romania, changed hands in a RON45 million transaction on Friday, which translates into a price per share of RON40.9, the same as on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]