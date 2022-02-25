LabMin Budai announces nine-month work permit waver for Ukrainians who want to work in Romania
Feb 25, 2022
LabMin Budai announces nine-month work permit waver for Ukrainians who want to work in Romania.
Ukrainian citizens who want to work in Romania do not need a work permit for nine months in a calendar year, Romanian Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai wrote on Facebook on Friday. “As a result of the questions in the public space amidst the ongoing conflict in... The post (...)
