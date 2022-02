TTS Calls Shareholders to Approve RON30M Share Capital Increase

TTS Calls Shareholders to Approve RON30M Share Capital Increase. River shipping company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), an entrepreneurial business listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is calling shareholders to approve a share capital increase of RON30 million by incorporating undistributed profits from the previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]