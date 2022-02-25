President Iohannis, at NATO summit in videoconference format: We all stressed the need for a firm, coordinated and strong response from the Euro-Atlantic community



President Klaus Iohannis participated on Friday in videoconference system in the extraordinary meeting of NATO heads of state and government. “Extraordinary NATO meeting following Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We all stressed the need for a firm, coordinated and strong (...)