IntMin Bode: 10.624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the past 24 hrs

IntMin Bode: 10.624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the past 24 hrs. Of the 10,624 Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania in the last 24 hours, 3,660 people have left our country, especially through the border crossings with Bulgaria and Hungary, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday. He added that 6,964 people remained in Romania in the last 24 hours. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]