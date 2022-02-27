Romania decides to send second batch of aid to Ukraine. Iohannis: Additional military and humanitarian support to be sent to Ukraine



The Government decided to send on Sunday, in Ukraine, a second batch of aid – fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine, with a total value of 3 million Euro, the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced. Furthermore, the Government (...)