Romanian air space closed for all regular flights of operators registered in the Russian Federation

Romanian air space closed for all regular flights of operators registered in the Russian Federation. The Romanian Civil Aviation Authority has closed on Saturday, starting with 15:00, the Romanian air space for all regular flights of operators registered in the Russian Federation, informs AACR through a press release. “In the context of the conflict in Ukraine, the Romanian Government has (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]