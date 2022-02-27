PM Ciuca, Cabinet members donate blood: We decide to offer possibility for Ukrainian injured to be treated in Romanian hospitals



PM Nicolae Ciuca announced that he is analyzing all possibilities for supporting the Ukrainian people which was seriously affected by the Russian aggression, mentioning that together with the Cabinet members, he donated blood and decided that Ukrainian injured can be treated in Romanian (...)