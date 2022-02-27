Iohannis thanks Romanian people for their solidarity with Ukrainian refugees: Romanians’ exemplary outreach is impressive, I am grateful and I thank them



President Klaus Iohannis is thanking the Romanian people that were involved during these days to help the Ukrainian refugees, showing solidarity with the neighboring country. “Alongside its partners and allies, Romania continues to support Ukraine in its effort of rejecting the invasion of the (...)