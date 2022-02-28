Romanian electricity distribution and supply group Electrica posts losses in 2021

Romanian electricity distribution and supply group Electrica posts losses in 2021. Energy company Electrica (BVB: EL), one of the largest electricity distribution and supply companies in Romania, reported for the year 2021 an unaudited consolidated loss of RON 552 mln (EUR 110 mln) compared to a profit of RON 387 mln achieved in 2020, according to the report sent to the Stock (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]