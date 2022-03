One United Properties Sees Revenues Soar by 105% to RON1.1B in 2021 YOY

One United Properties Sees Revenues Soar by 105% to RON1.1B in 2021 YOY. Real estate developer One United Properties reported revenues worth RON1.1 billion in 2021, up 105%, and net profit of RON506 million, from RON176 million in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]