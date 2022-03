Oves Enterprise Seeks to Hire 135 Developers by Yearend

Oves Enterprise, a Cluj-Napoca-based company specializing in software development, with EUR3 million turnover at end-2021 and 75 employees at present, wants to hire around 135 developers by yearend, according to Mihai Filip, the company's