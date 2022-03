Alro Slatina Hits RON3.5B Turnover, Up 39%, Net Profit of RON26.3M, Down 92%, in 2021 YOY

Alro Slatina Hits RON3.5B Turnover, Up 39%, Net Profit of RON26.3M, Down 92%, in 2021 YOY. Alro Slatina, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, in 2021 posted turnover worth RON3.5 billion, up 39% from 2020. Net profit reached RON26.25 million, down 92%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]