February 28, 2022

Feb 28, 2022

Deloitte ranked the most valuable and strongest commercial services brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year by Brand Finance.

Deloitte was ranked the most valuable and strongest commercial services brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year, according to the latest edition of Brand Finance Global 500 report. Also, Deloitte ranks in the global top ten strongest brands regardless of their fields (9th place). (...)

Promateris Group Ends 2021 with 62% Rise in Turnover to EUR37.8M Promateris (PPLRO), a Romanian industrial group and leader in the CEE region in producing biodegradable and compostable packaging, posted EUR37.8 million consolidated turnover in 2021, up 62% year-on-year, its preliminary annual financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

AROBS Transilvania Posts RON43.6M Net Profit in 2021 AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the largest company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended 2021 with RON172.5 million operating revenue at individual level, an increase of 10% on 2020, the company’s preliminary 2021 financial report (...)

Grup Serban Holding Goes Public On AeRO Market; Raises Almost RON13M For Business Developing Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in the agricultural sector, debuted on Monday (Feb 28) on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock ticker GSH.

BRK Financial Group's Net Profit Grows More Than 12-Fold YoY To RON23.3M In 2021 BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended 2021 with a net profit of RON23.2 million, up 1.138% from the 2020 level,

Purcari Net Profit Down 31% To RON41M, Revenue Up 20% To RON244M YoY In 2021 Wine producer Purcari ended 2021 with a net profit of RON41 million, down 31% from 2020, and revenue of RON244.5 million, up 20% versus 2020, in line with its preliminary financial results.

Telekom Romania Communications Changes Name to Orange Romania Communications Orange, the leader of the local telecom market, has announced the start of a new phase of its integration plan with the former fixed telephony monopoly Romtelecom, after having bought the majority stake in it from Germany’s Deutsche Telekom and Greece’s (...)

Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Top RON2M In 2021, Up 55% YoY Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac on Monday said it ended 2021 with underwritten gross premiums of over RON2 billion, up nearly 55% versus 2020, and an operating profit of RON162 million.

 


