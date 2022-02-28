Coface study: Insolvencies in Romania increased by 10% in 2021 compared to the previous year

The latest Coface Romania study shows that in 2021, 6,113 new insolvency proceedings were opened, up by 10% compared to the previous year, but still below the level registered before the local impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The losses of the companies that went into insolvency registered an (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]