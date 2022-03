Romania completes its first shipment of fuel and food to Ukraine

Romania completes its first shipment of fuel and food to Ukraine. Romania has completed its first shipment of fuel and food to Ukraine, the Romanian government’s spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Monday. “According to the report presented by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues, based on a decision by the prime minister, a shipment of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]