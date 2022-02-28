Senate President Citu: Parliament convenes on Monday in a joint session to adopt a political statement on the situation in Ukraine



The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are convening on Monday in a joint session to adopt a political statement on the situation in Ukraine, Senate President, Liberal leader Florin Citu said on Monday. “I spoke this morning with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and we... (...)