Senate’s Citu urges Interior Ministry to come up fast with border analysis. Bode: Romania is ready for any scenario
Feb 28, 2022
Senate’s Citu urges Interior Ministry to come up fast with border analysis. Bode: Romania is ready for any scenario.
Senate Chairman Florin Citu said on Monday that Interior Minister Lucian Bode has to come up with a “quick” analysis of the situation at border crossings to show exactly what happened there. “The interior minister has to come up with a quick analysis before Romanians to show exactly what (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]