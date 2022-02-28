Senate’s Citu urges Interior Ministry to come up fast with border analysis. Bode: Romania is ready for any scenario



Senate’s Citu urges Interior Ministry to come up fast with border analysis. Bode: Romania is ready for any scenario.

Senate Chairman Florin Citu said on Monday that Interior Minister Lucian Bode has to come up with a “quick” analysis of the situation at border crossings to show exactly what happened there. “The interior minister has to come up with a quick analysis before Romanians to show exactly what (...)