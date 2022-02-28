Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets

Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets. The Romanian Government approved another aid for Ukraine amounting to EUR 3 million, according to an announcement on Sunday, February 27. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Romania for its support in a Twitter message. It consists of fuels, bulletproof vests, combat helmets, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]