Banca Comerciala Romana Ends 2021 With RON1.4B Net Profit, Up 73% YoY

Banca Comerciala Romana Ends 2021 With RON1.4B Net Profit, Up 73% YoY. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON1.4 billion (EUR286.5 million) in 2021, up 73.0% from RON814.1 million (EUR168.3 million) in 2020, due to improved operating performance on the backdrop of higher business volumes, and to lower risk cost (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]