Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 112,6 million lei in 2021

Bittnet Group posts consolidated revenues of 112,6 million lei in 2021. Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts consolidated revenues of 112.6 million lei for 2021, a 3% increase compared to the previous year, a gross margin of 24.5 million lei, an appreciation of 14% compared to 2020. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]