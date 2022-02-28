More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
Feb 28, 2022
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation.
Russia's unexpected invasion of Ukraine has brought war at Romania's border. In response, NATO has moved to reinforce its eastern flank by sending more troops and military equipment to its Eastern European members, including Romania. France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. have recently (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]