Biofarm Sales Up 10% To RON239M, Net Profit Up 11% To RON60M YoY In 2021. Romanian pharmaceutical products manufacturer Biofarm (BIO.RO) on Monday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON239 million, up 10% on the year, and a net profit of RON60 million, up 11% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]