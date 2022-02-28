Romcarbon Switches To RON1.4M Loss In 2021 Vs RON869,104 Net Profit In 2020

Romcarbon Switches To RON1.4M Loss In 2021 Vs RON869,104 Net Profit In 2020. Plastic packaging producer Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO) on Monday said it ended 2021 with a loss of RON1.44 million compared to a net profit of RON869,104 in 2020, as a result of the registration of the depreciation of the financial investment in Livingjumbo Industry SA, in the amount of RON6.4 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]